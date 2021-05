Special Buy! Home Depot has this 1-Gal Original Hydrangea Plant for only $17.98 with free shipping.



Product Details:

Large full blooms throughout Spring and Summer



Changes color with color kits



Ships dormant winter through early spring



Partial shade



Flowers can be cut and used in vases and floral arrangements



Hardy in USDA zones 4 to 9



Deciduous - foliage loss in winter and new growth in spring

