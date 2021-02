AliExpress is offering 6pcs Silicone Stretch Lids for only $0.01, regularly $2.78. Shipping fee varies on a method.



Details:

BPA-free, food grade and completely nontoxic

Cold and heat resistant

Easily fit most bowls, pots, containers, mugs, cups, cans, jars, and you can even use them to cover your half-cut melon or watermelon

Received 4.8+ stars from over 2,700 ratings!