Check out 63 ways to enjoy Prime for Amazon Prime Insider



Most Prime members may not be aware of the sheer breadth and depth of ways to use Prime in order to save money, learn new skills, catch the latest in entertainment, preserve memories, plan for memory-making occasions and much more. Prime benefits can be hard to keep up with unless you have some guidance, and if you're not yet a member who's thinking about signing up, you might find this information especially useful.



These 63 tips, tricks and strategies can help you maximize your membership and enjoy it to its fullest.



ICYMI: Delivery

1. Prime Delivery is one of the main benefits that people know about and gravitate to when deciding to join, but there are a whole host of delivery benefits you may not know about, including free no-rush shipping and free release-date delivery.

2. Prime members can select from a variety of shipping options, including FREE One-Day Delivery on more than 10 million items.

3. With Prime, you can receive deliveries inside your home even if you're not around by using the Amazon Key app to lock and unlock doors from your phone. Read more about what's new with Key by Amazon Delivery.

4. Learn how you can also use Key by Amazon Delivery to conveniently receive packages right inside your own garage while you're out.



ICYMI: Shopping

5. Before you make your next order, learn about these 8 ways to shop deals and save more.

6. Throwing a baby shower for a loved one who is expecting? Prime can help with essentials like invitations, gift registry and even fresh flowers for the party table.

7. Shop fine jewelry, including diamonds, with confidence and speedy delivery in the Amazon Certified Fine Jewelry store.

8. Support military family small businesses such as Frontline Generation and Coastline Vine on Amazon Storefronts.

9. Love is better the second time around. Shop millions of pre-owned, used and open box items through Amazon Warehouse.

10. Discover the furniture styles that speak to you most by liking and disliking items and then receiving recommendations.

11. Learn how to shop smart for furniture and home décor and try before you buy!

12. Design a virtual living room in the Amazon Showroom and watch the magic unfold.

13. The top-selling indoor plants may give you some ideas on livening up your home or office with a touch of nature.

14. Get fast and free delivery on the all-new Fire TV Cube.

15. Check out last year's top summer toys for shopping ideas on the fun season to come.

16. Browse popular summer jewelry styles to get ready for that vacation, even if it feels a little far off right now.

17. Keep cool in hot temperatures with these top-rated air conditioners and fans.

18. Amazon has an exclusive line of high-quality skincare called Belei that serves no beauty secrets — only beauty solutions.

19. Did you know Mother Monster has her own makeup line? Get into the realness of HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga, and enjoy fast, free Prime delivery on your order.



ICYMI: Watching

20. Browse from an ever-evolving list of critically acclaimed movies and TV shows that you can watch with Prime.

21. Stay in with the Amazon Original movie Late Night, the first feature film from Emmy-nominated writer and producer Mindy Kaling that also stars Emma Thompson and John Lithgow.

22. See season 1 of Modern Love, the Amazon Original series everyone's talking about, starring Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey and Dev Patel.

23. With these 10 tips for surviving like the heroine of the Amazon Original series HANNA, there's nothing you can't surmount.

24. Fans of fantasy, drama and suspense will be gripped by season 1 of the Orlando Bloom-led Amazon Original series Carnival Row, which also stars Cara Delevingne and Simon McBurney.

25. Catch up with season 3 of the giant Amazon Original series Goliath, starring the incomparable Billy Bob Thornton as Billy McBride, as Billy must confront old enemies and personal demons in his battle for the truth.

26. Watch the blood-soaked gold rush that takes over season 4 of the sci-fi Amazon Original Series, The Expanse.

27. The diverse finalists from Amazon's All Voices Film Festival are available for Prime members to stream and discover.

28. X-Ray is a feature that allows you to get bios, trivia, fun facts, character backstories, extra video content and much more info about who or what you're watching without stopping the action. Try these four ways to use X-Ray in Prime Video.



ICYMI: Listening

29. Listen to Amazon Music with Alexa and enjoy a palette of voice-controlled options that learn and memorize your musical preferences to make your experience better.

30. Follow your favorite artists on Amazon Music to get new release notifications and never miss a beat.

31. Hold on to the holiday feeling with the Best of Amazon Holiday Originals playlist, featuring major stars like Katy Perry, John Legend, Smokey Robinson and the unexpected intergenerational collaboration of Yoko Ono & Flaming Lips.

32. Shake off the last few months of cold temperatures with our exclusively curated collection of Winter playlists.

33. Hop to Spring playlists for vibrant songs of awakening and renewal.

34. Summer playlists recall the season when school's out and playtime is encouraged.

35. Country stars Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line shared revealing peeks inside their songwriting and recording processes.

36. Latin music superstar Marc Anthony spoke to Amazon Music exclusively about OPUS, his first new album in six years.

37. Our most recent list of Artists to Watch made their mark in 2019 and are ready to conquer the future.

38. And sometimes, you just need to hear the classics in a fresh way, as in The Beatles' newly remastered legendary 1969 hit album Abbey Road (Super Deluxe Edition).



ICYMI: Reading

39. Amazon's editors chose their best books of 2019 for readers looking for expert recommendations.

40. Discover six short Kindle Books with audio narration ranging from darkly comic to chilling in the Amazon Original Stories collection called Forward, featuring visionary writers Veronica Roth, N.K. Jemisin, Paul Tremblay, Blake Crouch, Amor Towles and Andy Weir.

41. Get lost in a killer series with Nameless, a collection of six Amazon Original Stories by bestselling author Dean Koontz.

42. Prime Reading also maintains a rotating collection of popular comics and graphic novels that you can read from your desktop, tablet or phone.



ICYMI: Cooking

43. If you're not already meal prepping each week, check out Amazon's Meal Prep 101 crash course on how to make it fun and efficient.

44. A great cook needs a perfectly organized kitchen and pantry — here are some top products that will help you get there (and look for the Prime logo to get fast, free delivery on your order!).

45. Browse top-rated eco-friendly kitchen products and get them fast with Prime delivery.

46. Take a look at the top-rated grills and grill tools before diving into the world of portable cooking.



ICYMI: Holidays

47. Easter is on Sunday, April 12 this year, and it's not too early to check out Amazon's Top Easter Toys for inspiration in assembling the ultimate basket.

48. By the time Mother's Day arrives on Sunday, May 10, you'll already be prepared with Martha Stewart's gift picks for gardening moms.

49. Father's Day lands on Sunday, June 21, which gives you plenty of time to consider these cool picks for Pop from celebrity chef David Chang.

50. Prime can help you hack any holiday to make it easier and more fun. Try our ideas for DIY boxtumes for Halloween.

51. If that got you into the early Halloween spirit, here are even more DIY boxtumes for inspiration this year.

52. The Mariah Carey Is Christmas mini-doc offers further proof that the star is the undisputed queen of the season. Mariah also shared some intimate holiday memories with her fans in our exclusive Q&A.

53. John Legend discusses his love of the holiday season, which goes way back, and now his album, A Legendary Christmas, will entertain listeners for years to come.



ICYMI: Giving back

54. Learn about Disaster Relief at Amazon and how you can help bring humanity to recovery efforts.

55. Your contributions make a true difference! Watch a thank you video to Amazon for the company's donations to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts from the people of Grand Bahama.



ICYMI: More ways to use Prime

56. There are more ways to pay on Amazon than before. Discover the latest options.

57. Use your Prime digital benefits no matter where you are — even if you happen to be abroad.

58. Discover the seven Prime benefits that are favorites among families.

59. Prime members enjoy Amazon.com pricing at 4-star rated stores, including on "Most Wished For" items.

60. Whether you're getting a big group together at your house or want to have a "me party," there are many ways that Prime can help you plan your weekend.

61. Leaving the house can sometimes be overrated, especially if you've planned a fun staycation with movie marathons on Prime Video, uplifting sounds on Amazon Music and more cozy Prime perks.

62. Before you head out into the wilds without everything you need, discover how you can make your first-time or expert camping experience better with Prime.



ICYMI: Best of Prime 2019

63. Last, but not least, take a peek at what Prime members bought, watched, streamed, read and played the most in the past year with the Best of Prime 2019.