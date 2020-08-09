$2.75 Mini Travel Must-Haves (In-Store)
$2.75
$6.75
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: Today
About this Deal
|Today and in-store only, Bath & Body Works is offering Mini Travel Must-Haves, including 3-oz hand sanitizers (first time ever) and more, for just $2.75 when you present this printable coupon at checkout! Hundreds of options are available.
Find your nearest location here.
Note: this offer is not available online.
Notable Online Offers:
