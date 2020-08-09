Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$2.75 Mini Travel Must-Haves (In-Store)

$2.75 $6.75
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: Today
Bath and Body Works Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Today and in-store only, Bath & Body Works is offering Mini Travel Must-Haves, including 3-oz hand sanitizers (first time ever) and more, for just $2.75 when you present this printable coupon at checkout! Hundreds of options are available.

Find your nearest location here.

Note: this offer is not available online.

Notable Online Offers:

Comments (2)

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
4h ago
Update, Now Live Today
Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
16h ago
Posted at 8:42 PM
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Eastern Time (ET)
Reply
