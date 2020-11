JCPenney has this Cooks 1.5 Quart Slow Cooker (2 Colors) for only $4.99 when you complete the $5 rebate form and checkout via free in-store pickup.



Note: must opt for in-store pickup to get this deal.



Product Details:

1.5 qt. capacity cooks meals for two people



Removable stoneware pot for easy serving



Off/Low/High and Warm temperature settings



Power indicator light



Removable stoneware pot and tempered glass lid are dishwasher safe



AC current



Metal/stoneware/glass