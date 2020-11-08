Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

$2.99 Tide Detergent (Mult. Options)

$2.99 $6.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 08/22/20
Walgreens Coupons See Deal
Up to 5.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Extended through 8/22, Walgreens is offering Tide Laundry Detergent for only $2.99 when you 'clip' the $2 off coupon with free shipping on orders of $35 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Note: some items are out of stock online, however you can still purchase in-store where available.

Find your nearest store here.

Other Notable Offers:

Related to this item:

laundry Household Essentials Laundry Detergent Tide detergent Walgreens Tide Detergent laundry care
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (3)

pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
5h ago
They always have the best prices on laundry detergent. My husband works for the auto industry and this soap gets out the tough stains.
Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
16h ago
update, offer extended , valid through week 8/16 to 8/22
Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
16h ago
Reference : Weekly Ad 8/16 Page 4
Reply
Related Deals
Home Depot
Generic 3-Ply Kids Disposable Face Mask (50-Pack)-3PLY-KID
Home Depot
$18.98
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Amazon
Tub O Towels Heavy-Duty 10" X 12" Size Multi-Surface Cleaning Wipes, 90 Count Per Canister
Amazon
$11.34 $15.99
Amazon
Sleep Philosophy Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Luxurious Hypoallergenic All Season Enhanced Bed Support, Queen(2" Thick), Removable 3M Cover
Amazon
$96.60 $214.99 Free Shipping
Amazon
Babyganics Sunscreen Lotion 50 SPF, 6oz, 2 Pack
Amazon
$16.38 $22.98
Macy's
Words Cotton Decorative Pillow Collection
Macy's
$20.99 $60.00
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Amazon
Premium 14 Pcs Synthetic Foundation Powder Concealers Eye Shadows Makeup Brush Set
Amazon
$9.99 $35.99
Home Depot
Sovaro 45qt Hard Sided Cooler + Free Shipping
Home Depot
$279.99 $595.00
Up to 5.0% Cashback
GearBest
BAIKANGNI Protective Mask KN95 Dustproof Anti-Fog Breathable Filter Mask Non-Medical
GearBest
$41.49 $82.99
Cashback Available
Amazon
COVERGIRL Katy Kat Matte Lipstick Created By Katy Perry Catoure, .12 Oz
Amazon
$3.56 $6.99 Free Shipping
Amazon
Calcium-Magnesium-Zinc By Nature’s Bounty + Vitamin D for Immune Support & Calcium Absorption. 100 Caplets.
Amazon
$5.29
Amazon
Neutrogena Rapid Tone Repair Night Cream with Retinol, Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid - Anti Wrinkle Face and Neck Moisturizer - Vitamin C, Retinol, Glycerin, Hyaluronic Acid, 1 Fl. Oz
Amazon
$8.53 $19.99 Free Shipping
Amazon
Colgate Extra Clean Full Head Toothbrush, Medium - 6 Count
Amazon
$4.43
Amazon
Listerine Total Care Alcohol-Free Anticavity Mouthwash, 6 Benefit Fluoride Mouthwash for Bad Breath and Enamel Strength, Fresh Mint Flavor, Twin Pack, 2 X 1 L
Amazon
$13.14 $14.23
eBay
Lot of 5 Hanes Cotton Face Masks Reusable Washable, Lowest Price!
eBay
$9.95
Amazon
Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool, Poison Remover - Bug Bites and Bee/Wasp Stings, Natural Insect Bite Relief, Chemical Free
Amazon
$9.95
AliExpress
US $2.03 24% OFF|Romantic Tulle Curtain Butterfly Yarn Rustic Window Screening Customize Finished Products Balcony Sheer Curtain Bedroom|Curtains| - AliExpress
AliExpress
$2.03 $2.67
Cashback Available
Amazon
Simplehuman Code E Custom Fit Drawstring Trash Bags, 20 Pack, White
Amazon
$5.46 $6.49
AliExpress
US $6.46 15% OFF|1pc 45/70/90cm Cartoon Smile Carrot Plush Toy Cute Simulation Vegetable Carrot Pillow Dolls Stuffed Soft Toys for Children Gift|Stuffed & Plush Plants| - AliExpress
AliExpress
$6.46 $7.60
Cashback Available
Wish
Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor Digital BP Cuff Machine for Home Use- with Talking Function | Wish
Wish
$19 $148
Amazon
UV LED Nail Lamp 54W, Professional Nail Dryer Gel Polish Light, UV Nail Light with 3 Timer Setting, Nail Polish Curing Gel LED Dryer, Professional Nail Art Tools with Automatic Sensor, LCD Display
Amazon
$16.99 $20.99
Amazon
Grill Brush and Scraper
Amazon
$19.52 $29.95