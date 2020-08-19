Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Woot Coupons

Woot

Aerogrow AeroGarden Harvest 360 + F/S
$79.95 $149.95
Aug 19, 2020
Expires : 08/19/20
2  Likes
9
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎

About this Deal

Woot is offering this Aerogrow AeroGarden Harvest 360 for only $79.95 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Details:
Grow fresh herbs & veggies all year round in this in-home garden system
Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12" tall -- grows in water - no soil, no mess
Easy-to-use simple control panel tells you when to add water, when to add plant food (included)
Automatically turns lights on and off
Ultra-thin grow light hood w/ energy-efficient 20 watt LED lights has a 15-hr setting
Includes 6 herbs: Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & Miracle-Gro Plant Food (enough for a full season of growth).
Received 4+ stars from over 390 Amazon reviews!

🏷 Deal Tags

home patio garden Woot Gardening Plants Aerogrow AeroGrow AeroGarden
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
dsvictor40
dsvictor40 (L2)
Aug 19, 2020
back Again, today only !
Likes Reply
