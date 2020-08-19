This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Aug 19, 2020
Woot is offering this Aerogrow AeroGarden Harvest 360 for only $79.95 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.
Details:
Grow fresh herbs & veggies all year round in this in-home garden system
Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12" tall -- grows in water - no soil, no mess
Easy-to-use simple control panel tells you when to add water, when to add plant food (included)
Automatically turns lights on and off
Ultra-thin grow light hood w/ energy-efficient 20 watt LED lights has a 15-hr setting
Includes 6 herbs: Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & Miracle-Gro Plant Food (enough for a full season of growth).
Received 4+ stars from over 390 Amazon reviews!
