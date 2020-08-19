Woot is offering this Aerogrow AeroGarden Harvest 360 for only $79.95 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.



Details:

Grow fresh herbs & veggies all year round in this in-home garden system

Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12" tall -- grows in water - no soil, no mess

Easy-to-use simple control panel tells you when to add water, when to add plant food (included)

Automatically turns lights on and off

Ultra-thin grow light hood w/ energy-efficient 20 watt LED lights has a 15-hr setting

Includes 6 herbs: Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & Miracle-Gro Plant Food (enough for a full season of growth).

Received 4+ stars from over 390 Amazon reviews!