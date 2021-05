Deal of the day! Today only, Lowe's is offering this Allen + Roth Wicker Hanging Chair (2 Colors) for only $299.00 with free shipping!



Details:

Includes cup holder



UV-resistant powder-coated steel frame



275-lb weight capacity



Includes chair, cushions, and stand



Dimenions: 47.24" D x 24.02" H x 41.34" W