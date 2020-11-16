Amazon
Get ready! Amazon will soon launch their Black Friday Week Event starting on 11/20 and running through 11/27. Shop thousands of deals from popular categories, including Amazon devices, toys, home, and more.
New offers will be featured daily, so make sure to check back daily during the sale.
In addition, Amazon is also extending their return window for added convenience. Any purchase made between now and 12/31 can be returned for free through 1/31/21.
Notable Black Friday Deals Preview:
*Note: following deals are available from various dates (from 11/20-28).
See more info in Amazon's official press release here.
