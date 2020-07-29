ALDI is offering this Ambiano Portable Countertop Ice Maker for only $89.99 in-store!



Details:

Makes ice in less than 10 minutes



Makes 21.5 lb. of ice in 24 hours



Control panel with easy-to-use settings



"Add Water" and "Ice Full" indicator lights



Lid with window for viewing during operation

