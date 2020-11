Amazon is offering Angel Soft Toilet Paper (12 Count of 214 Sheets Per Roll, Pack of 4) for only $22.99. Shipping is free on orders over $25+



Product Details :

Angel Soft with Fresh Linen Scented Tube toilet paper has its scent applied to its tube



Keep your home or office bathroom smelling fresh with a hint of fresh linen scent from the tube



Designed with both softness and strength at a price that you’ll love



Long lasting rolls with 214 2-ply sheets per roll, 48 Double Rolls = 96 Regular Rolls



4 Packs of 12 Rolls / 271 SQ FT (25.1m²) / 214 2-PLY SHEETS PER ROLL / 3.8 IN X 4.0 IN (9.6 centimeter X 10.1 centimeter)