Costco has this Annadale Fabric Sectional for $899.99 with free shipping! Shipping includes brown box delivery to the room of choice.



Features:

Includes: Left Arm Facing 3 seat sofa, Right Arm Facing 2 Seat Loveseat w/ Corner Seat



Overall dimensions: 115.4” L x 90.9” D x 35.4” H



Color: Gray



Foam seat cushions



Sinuous spring suspension



Solid wood legs: Black