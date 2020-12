Macy's has this Aria Teflon-Free Ceramic 2-Qt. Retro Air Fryer for only $39.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Grill, fry, toast, roast, and reheat food



Teflon-Free, FDA-Approved, Dishwasher-Safe



Ceramic Baskets and Crisping Racks have excellent heat conduction



Lightweight, compact size



Set includes:

1 Premium 2Qt Ceramic Air Fryer

1 Teflon-Free, BPA-Free, PFOA-Free Ceramic Air Fryer Basket

1 Teflon-Free, BPA-Free, PFOA-Free Ceramic Air Fryer Grill Rack for the Basket

1 Full Color Recipe Cookbook with Exclusive Recipes and Vegan/Keto Options

1 User Guide