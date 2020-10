Home Depot is offering this Convertible Chaise Lounge w/ USB Port for only $180.27 when you use coupon code THANKSGIVING20 at check out. Opt for free in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees.



Product Details :

Multi-positional chaise lounger



Quality upholstery



2-power outlets and 2 USB ports



Construction: wood frame



Steel legs and base



Dimensions: 61.6" D x 38" H x 28.7" W



Received 4+ stars from over 30 reviews