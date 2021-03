Macy's has this 25-Piece Art & Cook Cutlery Set for only $16.99 when you use code READY (extra 15% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders over $25.



Product Details:

Includes:

Two (2) 3.5" Paring Knife With Sheaths

3.5" Serrated Paring Knife With Sheath

5" Utility Knife With Sheath

5" Serrated Utility Knife with Sheath

5" Santoku Knife with Sheath

7" Santoku Knife with Sheath

8" Slicer Knife with Sheath

8" Bread Knife with Sheath

8" Carving Knife with Sheath

8" Chef knife with Sheath

Shears with Sheath

Small, Medium and Large Flex cutting boards

Knives: stainless steel blades with polypropylene handles; Flex Cutting Boards: polypropylen

Received 4+ stars out of 20+ reviews