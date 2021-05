Sam's Club has this 4-Pack Bactive Disinfectant Wipes for only $2.98 with free shipping for Plus members! You can also opt for free store pickup where available.



Product Details:

Kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses including coronavirus that causes COVID-19



Kills Salmonella enterica, MRSA & Flu Virus

Strong resealable tab ensures long-term performance



Bactive disinfectant wipes are bleach free



Great for everyday—home, institutional and industrial use



Received 4+ stars out of 25+ reviews