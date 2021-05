ALDI is offering this Belavi Boho Hanging Chair for only $39.99 in-store!



Find your nearest store here.



Note: due to shipping delays, this item may not be available in all locations.



Details:

Removable cushion



Includes hanging hardware



Indoor or outdoor use



Portable and easy to hang



Stylish macrame design



Weight limit: 300 lb.



31.5" x 23.6" x 49.2"