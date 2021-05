ALDI has this Belavi Plant Stand Assortment for only $14.99 in-store!



Find your nearest location here.



Description

Perfect for balconies, terraces and gardens

Plants not included

3-Tier: 22" x 24.8" x 11.8"

2-Tier: 25.6" x 13.8" x 7.7"

Tiered Corner: 25.6" x 9.3" x 9.3"

Large: 14.8" x 9.8" x 9.8"

Small: 10.8" x 8" x 8"