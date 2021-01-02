Macy's has this 3-Qt Belgique Champagne Aluminum Nonstick Pot for just $19.99 with code HOME used at checkout with free shipping on orders over $25.



Note: no longer available in champagne, however still available in the colors below.



Other Available Colors:

Stainless Steel



Red Aluminum

Product Details:

Includes a 3-qt. soup pot with glass lid



Approx. dimensions: 6.6" diameter x 4.6"H



Bell-shaped aluminum body for quick, even heating and improved moisture and heat circulation



High performance, PFOA-free nonstick interior for easy food release



Silicone grip handles



Not safe for use with metal utensils



Suitable for all cooktops except induction; oven safe to 350°F



Aluminum/glass



Dishwasher safe