Macy's has this
3-Qt Belgique Champagne Aluminum Nonstick Pot for just $19.99 with code HOME used at checkout with free shipping on orders over $25.
Note: no longer available in champagne, however still available in the colors below.
Other Available Colors:
Product Details:
- Includes a 3-qt. soup pot with glass lid
- Approx. dimensions: 6.6" diameter x 4.6"H
- Bell-shaped aluminum body for quick, even heating and improved moisture and heat circulation
- High performance, PFOA-free nonstick interior for easy food release
- Silicone grip handles
- Not safe for use with metal utensils
- Suitable for all cooktops except induction; oven safe to 350°F
- Aluminum/glass
- Dishwasher safe