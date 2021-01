Macy's is offering this Belgique Nonstick Aluminum 3-Qt Soup Pot for only $14.99 with free shipping on orders over $25.



Also available in color champagne for the same price!



Details:

Includes a 3-qt. soup pot with glass lid



Bell-shaped aluminum body for quick, even heating



PFOA -free nonstick interior for easy food release



Silicone grip handles



Not safe for use with metal utensils



Oven safe to 350°F