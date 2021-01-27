Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

USA TODAY

Belk Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
News
8h ago
14  Likes 0  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

It's just been disclosed that Belk will file Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. The department store, which has been in business for nearly 200 years, made the decision in efforts to reduce debt in the long term and regain a stronger financial foothold.

The company has been struggling for a few years, especially during the pandemic with less shoppers coming in stores to buy. The retail chain has had to lay off employees both at the store and corporate levels and reduce pay for some.

Belk will continue operating as normal through the bankruptcy process and hopes to come out of it by the end of February.

Read more here.

What do you think of Belk filing for bankruptcy? Let us know in the comments below!

🏷 Deal Tags

News retail bankruptcy Belk retail news retailers news article
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
USA TODAY See All arrow
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Stimulus Checks and Taxes: What You Need to Know Before Filing Your 2020 Income Tax Returns
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Belk Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy!
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
President Biden Signs Order Mandating Masks On Planes
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Single-dose Vaccine from Johnson & Johnson Could Be 'game Changer
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
New Stimulus Bill Includes $25B in Rental Assistance
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Takeaways from Biden's COVID-19 Executive Orders: Experts Celebrate Plan, Warn 'a Lot of Work' Is Left
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Despite COVID-19, Amazon Requests In-person Unionizing Vote for 'valid, Fair and Successful Election'
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Target Drops Chaokoh Coconut Milk After PETA's Allegations of Forced Monkey Labor, Follows Costco
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Over 760K Hot Pockets Recalled
Recall
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
6 Things Starting to Sell Out Again As COVID-19 Cases Rise—and Where to Get Them
NEWS
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Costco
Costco
Starts Today! In-Warehouse Hot Buys
SALE
HOT
Costco
Costco
Up to $2000 Off Online-Only Member Savings
SALE
HOT
Target
Target
16pc Stainless Steel Silverware Set w/ Hanging Caddy
$5.00 $10.00
Amazon
Amazon
Up to 80% Off Amazon Overstock Items
SALE
HOT
Target
Target
Game Day Deals Now Live!
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Up to 80% Off Overstock Electronics Deals
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
2021 Valentine's Day Deals
SALE
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off Last Act Home Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Valentine's Day Savings + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Woot
Woot
Up to 80% Off "Open Box: Ice Box" Deals
SALE
Cashback Available
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Belk Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
NEWS
arrow
arrow