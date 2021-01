Get this Bella Pro Convection Toaster Oven + Air Fryer for only $59.99 over at Best Buy with free shipping!



Details:

Air Fryer with Dehydrator & Rotisserie Settings



Fits a 10" pizza, 2.2 lbs. of french fries, 4 slices of bread



1500W of power



10 appliances in 1



Intuitive digital touchscreen



Automatic shutoff



Received 4+ stars from over 430 reviews