Nordstrom Rack has this 3-Piece BergHOFF Raw Cast Iron for only $34.97 with free shipping on orders over $89.



Product Details:

Made of raw cast iron that has great heat retaining abilities



Can be used on any heat source



Classics in a modern design, solid material for all your cooking needs



Swap between stovetop to oven use for final touches on recipes



The handles feature hanging loop holes for easy storage



Add vegetable oil to season the pans and wipe clean after use



The pans nestle inside each other allowing more space for cabinet or counter storage