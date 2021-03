BJs Wholesale is offering Berkley Jensen Heavy Duty 3-Tier Utility and Shoe Rack for only $19.99 with free in-store pickup where available!



Product Details :

Heavy duty 3-tier stand holds 9 pairs of shoes or more



Use in the kitchen to hold canisters, cups, bowls and more



Easy snap-on shelves



Leveling feet keep the rack from tipping over



Bronze plated-steel complements any style or decor