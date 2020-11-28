DealsPlus
Roundup
23h ago
12 Likes 0 Comments
About this Deal
🏷 Deal Tagssecurity camera Cyber Monday Smart Home Assistant cyber week deal Cyber Week Sale DP Roundup
What's the matter?
|
Check out our full list of the best Cyber Week 2020 Deals on smart home devices! If you still do not have your home automated with the best technology, don't worry, at Dealsplus you can find the best smart devices for your home, offered by the main leading stores!
Best Cyber Week 2020 Smart Home Deals:
2.Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera for $25.98
3.Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Adjustable Stand for $62.98 (Reg. $109.98)
4.All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $28.99 (Reg. $49.99)
5.Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation for $199.00
6.Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for Smart Home for $79.00 (Reg. $129.99)
7.Kasa Smart Light Switch by TP-Link for $13.99 (Reg. $19.99)
8.Smart Light Bulb, AL Abovelights 9W WiFi LED Smart Bulb for $14.44 (Reg. $19.96)
9.Amazon Echo Show 5 for $44.99 (Reg. $89.99)
10.Alexa Led Light Strip 16.4ft - Bluetooth for $23.99 (Reg. $26.99)
2.Google - Nest Cam Indoor Security Cameras (3-Pack) - Black for $329.99 (Reg. $389.99)
3.EufyCam 2 Pro 2K Indoor/Outdoor 2-Camera Security System for $249.99 (Reg. $349.99)
4.Honeywell Home - Smart Color Thermostat with Wi-Fi Connectivity - Silver for $99.99 (Reg. $169.99)
5.Google - Nest thermostat E with Temperature Sensor for $129.99 (Reg. $199.99)
6.Yale - Assure Lock SL Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Touchscreen Deadbolt - Oil Rubbed Bronze for $229.99 (Reg. $299.99)
7.TP-Link - Deco AC1200 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 5 System (3-Pack) for $129.99 (Reg.$179.99)
8.Ring - Floodlight Cam - White for $189.99 (Reg. $249.99)
9.Chamberlain - MyQ Smart Garage Hub - Black for $29.99 (Reg. $39.99)
10.Nest Hub 7" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $49.99 (Reg.$89.99)
2.Google Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack (In-Store) for $89.00 (Reg. $399.00)
3.Buy 2 Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera for $148.99 (Reg. $199.00 each)
4.Wireless Outdoor Surveillance Camera for $59.97 (Reg. $69.99)
5.Google Home Mini Chalk (2 Colors) for $18.99 (Reg. $49.00)
6.Amazon Echo Dot in Charcoal (Gen 3) for $18.99 (Reg. $49.99)
7.Ellard 52 in. LED Matte Black Ceiling Fan with Light Kit and WiFi Remote for $139.94 (Reg. $188.97)
8.Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen in Stainless Steel for $199.00 (Reg. $249.00)
9.Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $179.00 (Reg. $229.00)
10.Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $179.99 (Reg. $274.99)
2.Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $139.99 (Reg. $199.99)
3.Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Color Silver Thermostat with Wi-Fi Compatibility for $99.00 (Reg. $169.00)
4.Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) Google Assistant in Chalk + Smart Plug Bundle for $29.99 (Reg. $64.99)
5.iRobot Roomba 675 Black Robotic Vacuum for $229.99 (Reg. $274.99)
6.Ring Alarm Security Kit Wireless - 8-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) for $149.00 (Reg. $249.00)
7.Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat WiFi Compatibility (3rd Generation) for $199.00 (Reg. $249.00)
8.GE C by GE Smart 60-Watt EQ A19 Full Color Dimmable Smart LED Light Bulb for $9.98 (Reg. $19.98)
9.Google Nest Cam Hardwired Smart Indoor Security Camera for $99.00 (Reg. $129.00)
10.Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $24.99 (Reg. $49.99)
2.Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player for $24.00 (Reg. $39.99)
3.Defender Ultra HD 4K (8MP) 1TB Outdoor Wired Security Camera for $189.99 (Reg. $279.99)
4.Merkury Innovations Smart LED Strip Lights, 6.5ft, Trimmable for $15.00 (Reg. $19.88)
5.Google Nest Learning Thermostat - 3rd Gen. for $199.00 (Reg. $249.00)
6.EZVIZ Outdoor WIFI Bullet Camera, Weatherproof, Night Vision for $38.98 (Reg. $49.00)
7.Google Chromecast 3rd Gen ($5 Vudu Movie credit included) for $18.98 (Reg. $28.98)
8.Xiaomi Mi Smart Bedside Lamp, 10W Color and Warm LED for $44.99 *Only at Walmart
9.Arlo 720P HD Security Camera System VMS3330W for $199.00 (Reg. $349.00)
10.Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $179.00 (Reg. $229.00)