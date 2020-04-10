DealsPlus
The security and control of your home is the most important thing, if you still do not have your home automated with the best technology, don't worry, at Dealsplus you can find the best smart devices for your home, offered by the main leading stores!
Best Smart Home Devices:
2.Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera for $25.98
3.Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Adjustable Stand for $109.98
4.Echo Plus (2nd Gen) - Premium sound (4 Colors) for $149.99
5.Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation for $242.49
6.Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for Smart Home for $89.37 (Reg. $129.99)
7.Kasa Smart Light Switch by TP-Link for $14.99 (Reg. $19.99)
8.Smart Light Bulb, AL Abovelights 9W WiFi LED Smart Bulb for $16.99 (Reg. $24.99)
9.Govee WiFi Water Sensor, Smart App Leak and Drip Alert for $39.99 (Reg. $49.99)
10.MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain for $37.49 (Reg. $39.98)
2.Google - Nest Cam Indoor Security Cameras (3-Pack) - Black for $329.99 (Reg. $389.99)
3.EufyCam 2 Pro 2K Indoor/Outdoor 2-Camera Security System for $299.99 (Reg. $349.99)
4.Honeywell Home 7-Day Programmable Thermostat Wi-Fi for $79.99 (Reg. $99.99)
5.Google - Nest thermostat E with Temperature Sensor for $169.99 (Reg. $199.99)
6.Nest x Yale - Smart Lock with Nest Connect - Oil Rubbed Bronze for $270.99 (Reg. $279.99)
7.TP-Link - Deco AC1200 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 5 System (3-Pack) for $149.99 (Reg.$179.99)
8.Blink - XT2 1-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p Surveillance System for $74.99 (Reg. $99.99)
9.Chamberlain - MyQ Smart Garage Hub - Black for $37.99 (Reg. $39.99)
10.Nest Hub 7" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $89.99
2.Google Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack for $399.00
3.Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera for $199.00
4.Wyze 1080p WyzeCam HD Wi-Fi Indoor Smart Home Camera for $25.98
5.Google Home Mini Chalk (2 Colors) for $39.00 (Reg. $49.00)
6.Amazon Echo Dot in Charcoal (Gen 3) for $39.99 (Reg. $49.99)
7.Netgear Orbi AC3000 Tri-Band WiFi System Add-on Satellite for $244.18
8.Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen in Stainless Steel for $249.00
9.Google Nest x Yale Lock Satin Nickel with Google Nest Connect for $254.97
10.iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $499.00
2.Amazon Blink XT2 Battery-operated Wireless Outdoor Security Camera for $134.99 (Reg. $179.99)
3.Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Color Silver Thermostat with Wi-Fi Compatibility for $169.00 (Reg. $199.00)
4.GE Smart 60-Watt LED Light Bulb (2-Pack) for $24.98
5.iRobot Roomba 675 Black Robotic Vacuum for $274.99 (Reg. $299.99)
6.Google Nest Detect Indoor Motion Sensor for $49.00
7.Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat WiFi Compatibility (3rd Generation) for $249.00
8.Google Nest Smart Thermostat E - White for $139.00 (Reg. $169.00)
9.Google Nest Cam Hardwired Smart Indoor Security Camera for $129.00 (Reg. $199.00)
10.Amazon Blink XT2 1- Camera System for $74.99 (Reg. $99.99)
2.Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player 2019 for $29.00
3.Defender Ultra HD 4K (8MP) 1TB Outdoor Wired Security Camera for $199.99
4.Jetstream Smart Home Starter Kit: 2 Smart Plugs + 4 Color Smart Bulbs for $29.99 (Reg. $69.00)
5.Google Nest Thermostat E for $139.84
6.EZVIZ Outdoor WIFI Bullet Camera, Weatherproof, Night Vision for $49.00 (Reg. $69.99)
7.Google Home Max - Charcoal for $299.00 (Reg. $399.00)
8.Xiaomi Mi Smart Bedside Lamp, 10W Color and Warm LED for $44.99
9.Zmodo Full HD Outdoor Wireless Security Camera System, Compatible with Alexa for $175.91
10.Apple HomePod - Space Gray for $293.00