Target is offering this Bestway Above Ground Swimming Pool Set w/ Pump for only $289.99 with free shipping.



Details:

9.8ft x 5.6ft x 26in



330 GPH filter pump keeps the pool water clean and clear



Corrosion and rust-resistant metal frames



Extra-strong sidewalls made with 3 separate layers of material



Easy to set up and no tools are required



Weight: 47.6 pounds



Recommended Capacity: 4 People