Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Walmart

3-Pack Better Homes & Gardens Flip-Tite Containers
$19.88 $29.99
Jul 22, 2020
6  Likes 0  Comments
14
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎

About this Deal

Walmart is offering this 3-Pack Better Homes & Gardens Flip-Tite Containers for only $19.88 with free shipping on orders of $35+, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Details:
3 Airtight Containers with Easy-Open Lids
Space Saving & Stackable
BPA Free Durable Material

Free NextDay delivery on $35+ orders of only NextDay items. Order in21 hrs 20 mins.
Free 2-day delivery on $35+ orders
Arrives by Sat, Jul 25
Free pickup today
In stock at Union City, 30600 Dyer St

🏷 Deal Tags

kitchen Kitchenware Food Storage Storage & Organization containers Better Homes & Gardens home storage food containers
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Walmart See All arrow
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Deals For Days Ad
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Announces “Black Friday Deals for Days”
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Free Trick-or-Treat Events & More
Event
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
LEGO 2020 Advent Calendar (2 Options)
$19.97 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
80-Pieces Crayola Creativity Tub Art Set
$12.97 $16.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Onn. 65" Class 4K (2160p) UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR
$228.00 $499.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 60% Off Electronics 'Savings Spotlight'
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 90% Off Walmart Electronics Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Hefty Weighted Blanket
$19.95
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Tempur-Pedic Cloud Premium Soft Bed Pillow
$35.00 $99.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Amazon
Amazon
Cereal Container Storage Set, 8 Labels, Spoon Set & Pen, BPA Free
$24.97 $29.97
Costco
Costco
Pyrex Glass 8-piece Mickey Mouse Decorated Food Storage Set
$17.99
Amazon
Amazon
Anchor Hocking TrueSeal Round Glass Food Storage Containers
$12.06 $16.93
Amazon
Amazon
Rubbermaid Meal Prep Premier Food Storage Container, 28 Piece Set, Grey
$30.60 $35.99
Amazon
Amazon
Greenco Fridge Bins, Stackable Storage Organizer Containers with Handles for Refrigerator, Freezer, Pantry and Kitchen Cabinets, BPA, Standard, Clear
$28.49 $39.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Sistema To Go Collection Mini Bites Small Food Storage Containers, 4.39 Oz./130 ML, Pink/Green/Blue, 3 Count
$5.49
Macy's
Macy's
Honey Can Do Locking 24-Pc. Food Storage Set
$27.99 $55.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Chef’s Path Extra Large Plastic Food Storage Containers
$34.97 $39.97
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Stanley Classic Legendary Vacuum Insulated Food Jar 17oz, 24oz – Stainless Steel, Naturally BPA-Free Container – Keeps Food/Liquid Hot or Cold for 15 Hours – Leak Resistant, Easy Clean
$24.97 $40.00
eBay
eBay
Food Storage Refrigerator Containers Kitchen Storage Seal Tank Plastic With Lids
$30.99
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
42-Ct Rubbermaid Easy Find Containers
$15.99 $19.99
Amazon
Amazon
Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage Containers, Set of 30 (60 Pieces Total), Racer Red
$43.37 $56.39
Costco
Costco
Pyrex 8-Piece Glass Sculpted Mixing Bowls
$14.99
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
16-Piece Pyrex Food Storage Set
$15.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Amazon
Amazon
Spray Bottles 2 Oz, AILFU 12 PCS Clear PET Plastic Spray Bottle Refillable Fine Mist Sprayer Bottles Makeup Cosmetic Atomizers Empty Small Spray Bottle Containers for Essential Oils, Travel
$6.5 $12.99
Amazon
Amazon
Rubbermaid Meal Prep Premier Food Storage Container, 28 Piece Set, Grey
$30.60 $35.99
Sams Club
Sams Club
FreshWorks Food Storage Containers, 8-Piece Set - Sam's Club
$24.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
arrow
arrow