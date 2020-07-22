Walmart is offering this 3-Pack Better Homes & Gardens Flip-Tite Containers for only $19.88 with free shipping on orders of $35+, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Details:

3 Airtight Containers with Easy-Open Lids

Space Saving & Stackable

BPA Free Durable Material



