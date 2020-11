Kohl's is offering this Bissell PowerSteamer 2-in-1 Steam Mop for only $42.49 when you use code GIVE (extra 15% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders over $75.



Details:

Eliminates 99.9% of germs and bacteria



Steam on demand trigger mean no manual pumping required



Low profile swivel head to easily clean edges



Chemical free with easy-to-fill, removable water tank



Includes a washable microfiber scrubby mop pad



Received 4+ stars from over 260 reviews