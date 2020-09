Amazon is offering this Bissell Steam Shot Handheld Cleaner for only $19.99 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.



Details:

#1 Best Seller



High-pressure Steam cleaner with easy-to-press trigger



100% chemical free with no harmful fumes or residue



Heater warms up in 30 seconds



Received 4+ stars from over 2,495 reviews

Compare to $43.07 at Walmart.