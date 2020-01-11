Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
JCPenney

'Black Friday Kick Off' Flash Sale
Sale
1h ago
Expires : Today
Today only, JCPenney is offering a 'Black Friday Kick Off' Flash Sale where you can score an extra 30% off when you use code HOTDEAL7 at checkout. Shop 1,000s of deals with the same prices as Black Friday! Shipping is free on orders over $49.

Plus, see their 2020 Black Friday Ad here!

Other Notable Offers
  Extra 40% Jewelry & Watches with code GOLDGIFT

    prince16pream
    prince16pream (L3)
    2 days ago
    please provide reference , if there is an original to this sale
    DealsorNoDeals
    DealsorNoDeals
    1 day ago
    Hello :) please do not edit this deal. We've edited it to get ready for Sunday, however we have to keep it un-published until then, per JCPenney's request. We will promote this deal on Sunday.
    prince16pream
    prince16pream
    1 day ago
    Noted, thanks. I'm wondering does this code important "LUMINOUS" which gives up to 40% off fine jewelry.
    prince16pream
    prince16pream
    20h ago
    Admin/Mods this is right now published, you told me it is un-published until it goes live
    SweetLemon
    SweetLemon
    18h ago
    my mistake - unpublished now
    prince16pream
    prince16pream
    18h ago
    thanks :),Sweetlemon.
    prince16pream
    prince16pream
    8h ago
    Admin/Mods Please apologies I made an edit today (11/01) to add the following details Extra 40% Jewelry & Watches with code GOLDGIFT before someone adds.
    prince16pream
    prince16pream
    2 days ago
    'Black Friday Kick Off' Flash Sale (11/01), one day only
