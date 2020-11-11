Burlington
BF AD
22h ago
Expires : 12/24/20
17 Likes 3 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Burlington just posted their 2020 Black Friday Ad!
This 4-page ad features 'Wow Deals' with savings on toys, apparel, gift sets and more. Plus, from now until December 24th, get a free $5 Bonus Card for every $50 gift card purchased.
See more 2020 Black Friday ads here.
See more 2020 Black Friday news here.
🏷 Deal Tagsmen's clothing women's clothing Sale Black Friday Holiday Shopping Holiday Burlington BF AD
What's the matter?