Burlington

2020 Black Friday Wow! Deals AD
BF AD
22h ago
Expires : 12/24/20
17  Likes 3  Comments
5
Burlington just posted their 2020 Black Friday Ad!

This 4-page ad features 'Wow Deals' with savings on toys, apparel, gift sets and more. Plus, from now until December 24th, get a free $5 Bonus Card for every $50 gift card purchased.

See more 2020 Black Friday ads here.

See more 2020 Black Friday news here.

men's clothing women's clothing Sale Black Friday Holiday Shopping Holiday Burlington
💬 3  Comments

dsvictor40
dsvictor40 (L2)
3h ago
👍 👍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
5h ago
👍 👍
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
5h ago
🤩 🤩
