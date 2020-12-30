Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector
$49.99
Amazon is offering BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector for only $49.99. Shipping is free on this order.

Product Details :
  • The Sky Lite instantly projects a field of drifting green stars against a transforming blue nebula cloud (Patent Protected).
  • Sky Lite incorporates a direct diode Laser, precision glass optics and holographic technologies to create an otherworldly visual experience.
  • With soothing aurora effects that create a relaxing environment in any room, the SKYlite makes a standout gift for adults and kids alike.
  • Enjoy dining under the stars, create a relaxing spa environment, or accent your home theater in seconds; the SKYlite is an instant game changer for any room in the house.
  • This item arrives in a box that reveals what is inside, if you do not want the name of the product visible, please select this as a gift before checkout.

