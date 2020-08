Walmart is offering Blue White Peacock Twin Size Beach Throw for only $13.49, regularly $26.00. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Blue White Tapestry 82 X 54 Inches, Made of 100% Cotton Fabric



Washing Instruction: Gentle Hand Wash Separately In Cold Water, Dry In Shade only



Makes a great Tapestry, Wall Hanging, Beach Towel, Couch Cover, College Dorm Room Tapestry, Yoga Mat, Picnic Blanket