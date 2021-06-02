Lenox
BOGO
8h ago
Expires : Today
8 Likes 0 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
Find your perfect pair! Today only, Lenox is offering Buy 1, Get 1 50% off select styles with code PAIRS at checkout. Get free shipping on orders of $75+
Other Notable Offer:
Note: Must add two items to cart and use this code to receive discount. The second item must be of equal or lesser value. Individual items priced as marked. Offer valid only on lenox.com. Cannot be combined with other offers and cannot be applied to past purchases. The offer ends at 6:59 a.m. ET on February 7, 2021.
🏷 Deal TagsBOGO ornaments Lenox glass set Decanter dessert plates Party Pitcher All Purpose Bowl Set
What's the matter?