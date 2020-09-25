Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Bath and Body Works Coupons

Bath and Body Works

3-Wick Candles (Multiple Scents)
$14.50 $24.50
Sep 25, 2020
Expires : 09/27/20
5  Likes 7  Comments
10
See Deal

About this Deal

Bath & Body Works is offering 3-Wick Candles (Multiple Scents) for only $14.50! Shipping adds a fee of $5.99 on orders over $10.

🏷 Deal Tags

home decor home Home Improvement Fragrance Candles Bath and Body Works Scented Candles home scent
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 7  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
BurnsE
BurnsE (L2)
Sep 25, 2020
Update, back again 👍
Likes Reply
BurnsE
BurnsE (L2)
Sep 25, 2020
Ends 9/28 5:59AM ET
Likes Reply
BurnsE
BurnsE (L2)
Sep 25, 2020
Hi, I think I update first, my first comment was 18 hours ago after updating and the offer you sent was published 17 hours ago.
Likes Reply
BurnsE
BurnsE (L2)
Sep 25, 2020
In the history of updates of the offer it is not reflected those that I made 18 hours ago?
Likes Reply
topherjay
topherjay (L4)
Jul 26, 2020
still alive
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 26, 2020
Sorry but this deal is expired. The expiry date was 7/26 early this morning.
Likes Reply
see more comments 4
Bath and Body Works See All arrow
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Black Friday Deals 2020 Announced
NEWS
HOT
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Christmas Sneak Peek Event
SALE
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Semi Annual Sale + Christmas Clearance Up to 75%OFF@ Bath & Body Works
SALE
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Week Long Black Friday Deals 2020 (11/23-11/27) | Bath & Body Works 
SALE
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Fall Farmhouse 3-Wick Candle
$14.50 $24.50
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
5-Pack Bakery Treats Gentle Foaming Hand Soap
$22.00
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Buy 3, Get 2 Free Body Care + Free Shipping on $50
B3G2
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
'Forever Fragrances' Sale
SALE
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Cool & Cozy Gentle Foaming Hand Soap, 5-Pack | Bath & Body Works
$19.75 $22.00
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Ocean 3-in-1 Hair, Face & Body Wash | Bath & Body Works
$5.50 $13.50
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Home Depot
Home Depot
2020 Black Friday Ad Released!
BF AD
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Deals For Days Ad
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Lowes
Lowes
1-Day Online-Only Cyber Steals
SALE
HOT
Target
Target
Target’s Newest Shopping Safety Measures
NEWS
HOT
Costco
Costco
Up to $1000 Off November Member-Only Savings
SALE
HOT
Sams Club
Sams Club
Over $4,700 Holiday Instant Savings Book
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Costco
Costco
Up to $2000 Off Online-Only Member Savings
SALE
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$16.99 $22.99
HOT
Home Depot
Home Depot
BOGO Free Dewalt & Milwaukee Tools
BOGO
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Order Online & Pickup in Warehouse
Offer
arrow
arrow