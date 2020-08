Costco is having 2-Pk. Cedarcraft Spiral Planter for $28.99 with free shipping!



Features:

A Beautiful Garden Feature with Easy Access to Plants for Maintenance and Harvesting



Built to Last. Rot and Insect Resistant



UV-resistant, BPA Free Polypropylene



Planting Area: 21.5" Diameter x 13.8"H



Includes 2 Planters. Each Holds 3.5 Cubic Foot of Soil