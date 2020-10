Amazon is offering Chic Home Kaylee 3 Piece Floral Embroidered Duvet Set, King, Green for only $34.05, regularly $122.50. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Polyester



Duvet cover: 106x92 inches, 2 Piece pillow shams: 20x36 inches



Color options: Brown, Beige, Green



Elegant bedding design will reinvent your bedroom



Care Instructions: Machine wash cold on gentle cycle. Do not bleach or dry clean. Tumble dry low. Light iron as needed.



Care instructions: Dry clean preferred. Machine washable, use front loader machine (or top loader without agitator) to avoid tearing. Use Cold water in gentle cycle, tumble dry low heat, adding 2 tennis balls in the dryer will add fluffiness.