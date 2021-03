Walmart is offering Closetmaid All-Ages Multi-Purpose Fabric Storage Drawer only for $4.99. Shipping is free on orders of $35+.



Details:

Lightweight fabric drawer

Designed to fit with every ClosetMaid Cubeicals Organizer

Dimensions: 11.00"H x 10.50"W x 10.50"D

Received 4.6+ stars from 430+ reviews!