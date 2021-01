Amazon is offering Heavy-Duty Rail for Sliding Barn Door for only $31.89 when you clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code PCQKDF7M at checkout. The shipping fee for this product is Free.



Tips

Other size options are from $25.73 using the same clip coupon and code.

Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.



Features

heavy-duty carbon steel rail

fits door panels 1 3/8” to 1 3/4” thick