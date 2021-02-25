Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Costway Solid Wood Planter Box w/ Trellis
$79.99 $269.99
18h ago
About this Deal

Walmart has this Costway Solid Wood Planter Box w/ Trellis for only $79.99 with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • 100% solid wood for stability and durability
  • Weather-resistant design is great for outdoor use
  • Suitable for being placed in the balcony, garden and yard
  • Designed with drain hole to prevent rotting of roots
  • Large storage space for planting more plants
  • High load capacity allows more plants to be suspended
  • The built-in trellis offers great support for climbing plants
  • Easy installation needed
  • Product dimensions: 25'' (L) X 11'' (W) X 48'' (H)

