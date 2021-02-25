|
Walmart has this Costway Solid Wood Planter Box w/ Trellis for only $79.99 with free shipping!
Product Details:
- 100% solid wood for stability and durability
- Weather-resistant design is great for outdoor use
- Suitable for being placed in the balcony, garden and yard
- Designed with drain hole to prevent rotting of roots
- Large storage space for planting more plants
- High load capacity allows more plants to be suspended
- The built-in trellis offers great support for climbing plants
- Easy installation needed
- Product dimensions: 25'' (L) X 11'' (W) X 48'' (H)