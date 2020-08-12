|
Safety Measures:
Closing stores early to allow more time for sanitization and restocking
Limiting the number of customers allowed into stores at one time
Eliminated major promotions to avoid driving high levels of traffic to stores
Promoting social and physical distancing practices in stores by marking floors, adding signage and plexiglass shields to help customers and associates maintain safe distances
Provided non-medical face coverings and gloves to associates
Requiring associates and customers to wear non-medical face masks in stores; Home Depot associates are required to wear a mask or facial covering in all Home Depot locations and facilities
Distributing thermometers to associates in stores and distribution centers and asking them to perform health checks before reporting to work
Deliveries, Installations & Return Policy:
Expanding free curbside order pickup to most stores as an extension of our buy online, pickup in-store option, which is still available
Expanding delivery options on orders made at homedepot.com
Extended our return policy from 90 days to 180 days and asking customers to refrain from returning product to our stores at this time, if possible
Limiting services and installations to those that are essential for maintenance and repair needs
Advising all delivery and Home Services associates to follow everyday preventive actions including washing hands often, disinfecting frequently touched objects, and carrying hand sanitizer
