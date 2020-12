ALDI is offering this Crofton 20-Piece Glass Storage Set for only $14.99 in-store!



Details:

Includes:

7-cup

Two 4-cup

Three 2-cup

Two 1-cup

Two 6-oz. containers

Perfect for baking, reheating, serving and storing



BPA free lids



Top rack dishwasher, microwave and freezer safe



Glass only is oven safe up to 392 °F