Sam's Club has this Cuddl Duds Plush Velvet Foot Pocket Throw (7 Colors) for only $9.98. Plus members get free shipping.



Product Details:

Super soft: The dedicated foot pocket is lined with sherpa for comforting warmth



Velvet construction: Smooth feel and lightweight design



Dimensions: 60"W x 70"L



Color: Available in multiple colors and patterns to match your sofa or bed



Received 4.8 stars out of 180+ reviews