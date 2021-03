Macy's is offering this Cuisinart 10-Pc Cutlery Set with Stainless Steel End Caps & Blade Guards for only $19.99 with free shipping on orders of $25+



*Use unique 25% off code (text MAGIC to 62297)



Details:

8" chef's, 8" slicing, 7" Santoku, 5" serrated utility, 3.5" paring Knives with Blade guards (Each knife comes with a matching blade guard for safe storage)

Ergonomic handles with satin-finish stainless steel end caps

High-quality stainless steel blades