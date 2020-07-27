Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
12" Cuisinart Everyday Pan w/ Cover
$12.49 $80.00
Jul 27, 2020
Expires : 07/31/20
About this Deal

Belk is offering this 12" Cuisinart Everyday Pan w/ Cover for $12.49 with free shipping on $25+ or free store pickup!

Details:
  • 2.8-in. x 14.5-in. x 11.8-in.; 5.65-lbs.
  • Stove top and oven safe
  • Cool grip handles
  • Stainless steel

