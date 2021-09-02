USA TODAY
COVID-19 vaccinations may be available soon at your local pharmacy. CVS and Walgreens will be the two largest chains to offer the vaccine beginning in February. Only locations in select states will have the treatment available for the time being.
The rollout is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which experts are hoping speeds up the distribution of vaccinations once more become available. As of now, COVID vaccines will only be given to certain groups of people, including essential workers and senior citizens.
See below for a breakdown of COVID-19 Vaccine availability at CVS and Walgreens.
What do you think of pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines? Let us know in the comments below!
