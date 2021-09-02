COVID-19 vaccinations may be available soon at your local pharmacy. CVS and Walgreens will be the two largest chains to offer the vaccine beginning in February. Only locations in select states will have the treatment available for the time being.



The rollout is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which experts are hoping speeds up the distribution of vaccinations once more become available. As of now, COVID vaccines will only be given to certain groups of people, including essential workers and senior citizens.



See below for a breakdown of COVID-19 Vaccine availability at CVS and Walgreens.



CVS:

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled beginning 2/11



States include: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia



Appointments required and can be made online, via mobile app or by calling (800)746-7287

Walgreens:

Vacciantions will be available starting 2/12



States include: Arizona, Chicago, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, New York City, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia



Appointments can be made at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine

