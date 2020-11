Target just released their 2020 Cyber Monday Ad!



This 42-page ad features deals available from 11/29 to 12/5. You can find great Cyber Monday deals on starting on page 5. Plus, on page 8 you will find Deal of the Day offers valid starting on Tuesday (12/1).



In addition, Target also released a press release, which details their plans for bringing back Cyber Week. See here for an indepth view of those plans.



Cyber Week Deal of the Day Offers:

Tuesday (12/1): Up to 50% Off Power Shave, Dental, & Hair Appliances



Wednesday (12/2): BOGO 20% Off All Prepaid Airtime Cards



Thursday (12/3): $80 Off HP 27" LED Full HD Monitor



Friday (12/4): 30% Off Handbags



Saturday (12/5): B2G1 Free Movies & Games