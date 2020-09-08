Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Dash Mini Heart Waffle Maker (2 Colors) + Ships Free

$6.99 $19.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 08/16/20
Right now, Kohl's is offering this Dash Mini Heart Waffle Maker (2 Colors) for only $6.99 with code PLEASANT30 (extra 30% w/ card) and free shipping with code AUGMVCFREE at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SAVEBIG15 for an extra 15% off instead.

Product Details:
  • Design grills top and bottom simultaneously for efficient cooking
  • Nonstick plates make cooking and cleanup a breeze
  • Indicator light lends convenience
  • Nonslip feet add stability during use
  • Received 4.8 stars from over 95 reviews!

Comments (1)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
14h ago
Price drop
Reply
