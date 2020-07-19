Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Disney Mickey Mouse 5-Piece Toddler Bedroom Set
FREE SHIPPING
$99.99 $134.99
Jul 19, 2020
Expires : 07/19/20
Walmart is offering Disney Mickey Mouse 5-Piece Toddler Bedroom Set for only $99.99, regularly $134.99. Shipping is free on this order.

Mickey Mouse Sleep and Play Toddler Bed :
  • Made from durable, molded plastic with built in toddler guardrails to keep your child secure
  • This toddler bed features bold decals and graphics of Mickey and friends | Makes it fun and easy for your little one to transition from crib to toddler bed
  • The mattress (sold separately) is designed to sit low in the bed frame for your child's safety and ease | JPMA certified to meet or exceed all safety standards set by the CPSC & ASTM
  • Assembled dimensions: 29.5" W x 54.25" D x 17.25" H

