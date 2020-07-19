Walmart is offering Disney Mickey Mouse 5-Piece Toddler Bedroom Set for only $99.99, regularly $134.99. Shipping is free on this order.



Mickey Mouse Sleep and Play Toddler Bed :

Made from durable, molded plastic with built in toddler guardrails to keep your child secure



This toddler bed features bold decals and graphics of Mickey and friends | Makes it fun and easy for your little one to transition from crib to toddler bed



The mattress (sold separately) is designed to sit low in the bed frame for your child's safety and ease | JPMA certified to meet or exceed all safety standards set by the CPSC & ASTM



Assembled dimensions: 29.5" W x 54.25" D x 17.25" H